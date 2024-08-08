Catholics in Nicaragua face new wave of persecution

The oppression against the Catholics in Nicaragua continues as the church has now faced its biggest wave of persecution since December 2023.

Human rights organisation Nicaragua Nunca Mas released this statement on 3 August, detailing the recent detention of 12 priests. The statement reads:

“In the last 48 hours, there has been an escalation of repression against priests of the Nicaraguan Catholic Church.

- Advertisement -

“Several parishes have been besieged and at least twelve priests arbitrarily detained, some of them with unknown whereabouts and in a situation of forced disappearance.”

The statement goes on to say the priests are mostly from Diocese of Matagalpa and the detentions include two vicars: Ulises Rena Vega Matamoros and Edgard Sacasa.

This persecution comes just eight months after the Nicaraguan police, under the regime of president Daniel Ortega, arrested 12 priests. And last month, the government removed the Catholic radio station Radio Maria from the airwaves.