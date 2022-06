Reading Time: < 1 minute

Catholic School Leaders 2022

The Catholic School Leaders Magazine is a special tribute to Catholic School student Leaders across Sydney and NSW. The Schools Leadership annual edition is widely read by students, teachers and families across our parish and subscription networks. This publication acknowledges leadership teams and school profiles from Primary, Secondary and Independent schools, to an estimated 24,000 (3 times pass on rate) committed Catholic Weekly readers.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW