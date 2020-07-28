Catholic School for Rosebery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) has announced some great news for young families in southern Sydney, releasing plans for a new primary school in the suburb to help meet the needs of young, working families in the area.

SCS have submitted a development application to the City of Sydney for the proposed St. Josephs Primary School at Rosebery. SCS will invest more than $22 million on the state-of-the-art primary school, hoping to deliver quality Catholic education in the next few years.

The school, which will sit next to the existing St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, will enrol up to 420 students from kindergarten to year six and create job opportunities for 25 teachers and administration staff.

“Sydney Catholic Schools is responding to the unprecedented demand for education in inner Sydney. Families of inner Sydney will have the opportunity to access faith-based, low-fee, quality education,” explained SCS Executive Director Tony Farley.

SCS has also announced that the new school will be open to the public outside of classroom hours for community services, health and wellbeing programs and community event hire, embodying the Catholic school’s emphasis on community.

Parish Priest Father Paul Smithers said the new school would open up exciting opportunities for future generations in a rapidly growing area.

“Nearly 30 years ago the school at this Parish was closed as the local population dwindled, now we are in the midst of a vibrant resurgence of inner-city living as our suburb is renewed,” said Fr Paul.

“There has been lots of local interest among parishioners and locals wanting to enrol their children already: the location and design is exciting for them.”

The school has been designed by award-winning architects Neeson Murcutt + Neille. The design features modern learning spaces, a community hall, outdoor and collaborative learning areas plus parents can enjoy an undercover kiss and drop off.

The school will have an entrance on Rosebury Avenue, with the school hall visible from Dalmeny Avenue by Rosebery North shops, showcasing the school’s façade which will be made from recycled bricks, reflecting the former industrial character of the area.