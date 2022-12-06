Cathedral Christmas to benefit flood victims

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Archbishop Anthony Fisher has announced proceeds from this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral event will go directly towards providing relief and recovery to the victims of the NSW flood disaster.

Large parts of regional NSW have been hit by severe flooding since September, with thousands of people left homeless and many businesses forced to close.

Archbishop Fisher said Christmas is very much a time to reach out to those in need and he hopes the new appeal can have a lasting impact on flood-ravaged communities across the state. “It was heartening to see the many acts of courage and community spirit following the devastating floods across large parts of regional NSW these past weeks,” he said.

“One great example was in the town of Molong where many newly-arrived Ukrainian refugees were among the first to lend a hand cleaning and preparing meals for those left homeless as a result of the floods.”

“Following discussions with my brother bishops across regional NSW I am pleased to announce that the proceeds from this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral from 8-25 December will go directly towards providing much-needed relief and recovery for the victims of the NSW floods”.

“I am pleased to announce that the proceeds from this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral from 8-25 December will go directly towards providing much-needed relief and recovery for the victims of the NSW floods”

Archbishop Fisher will launch Christmas at the Cathedral on Thursday 8 December. Festivities begin at 7pm and the signature light show will be projected onto St Mary’s Cathedral at 8:30pm.

The Archbishop said that over more than a decade the event has become a much-loved family tradition in Sydney for which charity fundraising has always been a central part.

“I encourage you to donate generously to this appeal if you’re able to do so. Christmas is very much a time when we open our hearts to those in need, inspired by the unfailing love Christ shows for each of us. May Our Lady of Perpetual Help reach out to all those affected by the flooding disaster, offering them comfort and hope as they start to rebuild their lives. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, pray for us!”