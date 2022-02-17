Catechists needed: to apply, pray now

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teaching children the faith brings unexpected blessings for volunteers

Teresa Lattouf says that living with a disability has not stopped her from living her childhood dream of being a teacher and sharing the most important lessons she has ever learnt.

The 37-year-old leads two full days of scripture classes each week during term at Bankstown Public School and Condell Park Public School, with the aid of her mother Jackie and support from the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) for the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.

“Bringing Jesus to the little ones is such an honour and while my disabilities bring daily challenges, my ministry as a catechist brings great joy to my life.”

In her spare time, Teresa prepares reflections and digital presentations for her classes from her peaceful home office.

A parishioner of St Brendan’s Catholic Parish in Central Bankstown, she also coordinates all of the parish’s catechists.

“Bringing Jesus to the little ones is such an honour and while my disabilities bring daily challenges, my ministry as a catechist brings great joy to my life,” she told The Catholic Weekly.

“I normally speak with a stutter, but when I am in front of the children the Holy Spirit takes over and I am very different.”

When Teresa was a baby, her parents were told she was unlikely to ever walk or talk due to a congenital heart condition. With her family’s fervent prayers and against all the odds, she proved the doctors wrong but her next big hurdle came when she needed heart surgery in her teens.

“They told my parents that I might not get through it, and I said to God that if He wanted to give me a second chance then I would serve God all my life,” Teresa explained.

““When I saw how much they loved learning about Jesus it gave me confidence to take on more classes.”

An opportunity came up for her to volunteer as a catechist and inspired by St Mary MacKillop she took part in the training and began with one class in 2007.

“When I saw how much they loved learning about Jesus it gave me confidence to take on more classes,” she said.

“They respond so well to us, they love seeing us every week and one of the principals said he noticed the students’ behaviour had improved over the year because of our influence.”

Teresa is one of over 1700 volunteer catechists and helpers currently serving more than 26,000 students in public schools across the Archdiocese of Sydney who are enrolled in weekly Catholic “Scripture” classes.

That may seem an adequate number, but only a small proportion go into high schools and it doesn’t take into account the varying availability among the volunteer cohort; for example, while Teresa and Jackie can take on more than 10 classes each week, others can offer time for one, plus there are the inevitable gaps to fill from absences due to illness, maternity leave, or other reasons.

“Physical distancing requirements in schools now also mean that there may need to be more classes given, with less students in each, adding to the current shortfall of catechists and helpers.”

The ministry has also taken a hit from the pandemic. While an encouraging 200-plus parishioners stepped up to answer the call last year to serve as public school catechists or helpers, there is need for the same number again to join the ministry this year.

Physical distancing requirements in schools now also mean that there may need to be more classes given, with less students in each, adding to the current shortfall of catechists and helpers.

Therefore, parishioners are being called to offer their God-given time to “do something of eternal significance” for less than an hour each week by becoming a catechist or a catechist’s helper.