Acutis inspires US youth as he heads toward canonisation

Set deep in the southern region of the state in the small town of Huttonsville amid the breath-taking mountains of Randolph County, the Blessed Carlo Acutis Youth Camp has offered generations of children and young people the opportunity to grow closer to Christ while enjoying the summer camp experience.

And the last three years of this ministry has been presented to young Catholics reflecting the love of and dedication to the Most Blessed Sacrament that the teenage boy, for whom the camp is named, had in his life.

“It’s no coincidence that as we begin preparing for an incredible summer of Catholic camping, that our namesake should formally be on the way to canonisation,” said Nick Chancey, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adult Discipleship for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

The camp is open to high school students and children in grades three to 12. Coming together “in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia, ‘campers’ can have fun, make lifelong friendships, and come to know our Lord the same deeply intimate way that Blessed Carlo did, in the Eucharist,” Chancey said.

Pope Francis will hold a consistory with cardinals in Rome 1 July for the final approval of the canonisation of several sainthood candidates, including Blessed Carlo Acutis.