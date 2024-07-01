back to top
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Carlo Acutis’ canonisation date still not set

By Rome Reports

Pope Francis has decided to wait on the date of canonisation for Blessed Carlo Acutis. The date of the young man’s canonisation will be announced in the near future.

There was high anticipation for this consistory, a meeting of the pope and cardinals. The date of canonisation of several blesseds was going to be announced.

What may be under consideration is planning the canonisation of Carlo Acutis for the Jubilee of Youth that will take place next year from 28 July to 3 August, however the Vatican did not disclose the reasons for this decision.

Carlo Acutis was born in 1991 and died in 2006 and was one of the patrons of the most recent World Youth Day. He was beatified in 2020 in the Italian town of Assisi.

