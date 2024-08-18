Vatican’s mission for peace in Ukraine continues through phone call with China

The Vatican has not stopped in its efforts to foster dialogue in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. On 14 August, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, had a phone call with Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs.

The two discussed their great concern regarding the situation. Hui expressed his appreciation for the Vatican’s ongoing efforts to mediate and provide humanitarian aid. In turn, the Cardinal thanked the Chinese government for its unswerving efforts in promoting peace.

Cardinal Zuppi and Hui discussed the need to foster dialogue between Russia and Ukraine “with adequate international guarantees for a just and lasting peace.”

On the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary, Cardinal Zuppi, wrote in the Italian bishops’ newspaper, Avvenire, saying there is evidence of progress.

This is not first time Zuppi has been the Vatican’s representative for this conflict. Just under a year ago, in 2023, Pope Francis sent the cardinal to Kyiv, Moscow, Washington DC and Beijing to “ease tensions” and create “paths of peace.”