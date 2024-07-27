Ethiopian cardinal expresses church’s unwavering support as landslide kills over 250

Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel of Addis Ababa has expressed deep sorrow at the deadly landslide in Gofa Zone, in the southern part of Ethiopia, where the death toll has reportedly reached 257 and could double, according to the United Nations.

Humanitarian agencies, including those faith-based, have scrambled to rush emergency relief to Kencho Shacha Gozdi, a remote village in the Gofa Zone, following the first landslide that struck 22 July.

Gofa Zone is part of the Southern Ethiopia state, about 199 miles from the capital, Addis Ababa. The landslide triggered following days of heavy rains in this part of Ethiopia. Images of people digging through the mud, carrying bodies and women wailing have spread since.

- Advertisement -

Following the first landslide that engulfed four homes, local people had rushed to the scene, digging through mud to rescue their fellow villagers. But another landslide hit 22 July, swallowing many of those who were attempting to rescue the victims.

“This tragic event has resulted in a significant loss of life. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” said Cardinal Souraphiel in a 25 July statement.

Humanitarian agencies have been dispatching food, nutrition, health and other critical supplies to help people affected by the landslides.