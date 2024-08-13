back to top
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Cardinal Pietro Parolin calls Iranian president as West urges him to “stand down”

By Rome Reports

On 12 August, the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, had a phone call with the newly elected President of Iran over concern of the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

The new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is a heart surgeon and was sworn in at the end of July. He is the first reformist president that Iran has had in almost 20 years.

Pezeshkian has received calls from Western leaders, like the president of the United States and the German Chancellor, urging him to “stand down” from imminently attacking Israel, fearing it could spark a full war in the Middle East.

Pezeshkian has expressed his desire to avoid war, but has also said his country has the “right to respond to aggressors,” following Israel’s attack of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

According to a statement released by the Vatican, the new president discussed with Cardinal Parolin a preference for dialogue, negotiation and peace.

