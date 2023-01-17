Cardinal Pell to be farewelled and buried in Sydney on 2 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Pontifical Requiem Mass for Cardinal George Pell will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney on Thursday 2 February at 11am, following his death in Rome on 10 January.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP will be the Principal Celebrant at the Mass, which will be open to all and also livestreamed on the St Mary’s Cathedral You Tube Channel, prior to the Cardinal’s burial in a private ceremony in the cathedral crypt.

Screens will be erected in the St Mary’s Cathedral forecourt to accommodate the large numbers of mourners expected to attend and pay their respects to the deceased cardinal who served as Archbishop of Sydney from 2001-2014.

Cathedral Dean Fr Don Richardson said thousands of mourners from Australia and overseas are expected to attend the Mass.

“Cardinal Pell left a remarkable legacy for the Catholic Church in Australia and this will undoubtedly be one of the most significant funerals ever held at the Cathedral”, Fr Richardson said.

“Cardinal Pell was also known and highly respected by many overseas due to his numerous roles in the Vatican over many decades.

Cardinal Pell will lie in state at St Mary’s Cathedral from 9.30am on Wednesday 1 February. For mourners unable to attend the Requiem Mass on 2 February, there will also be a Mass for the Dead at St Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday 1 February at 1.10pm and 8pm.

There will also be an Evening Prayer and Vigil on Wednesday 1 February at 5:30pm.