NewsVatican

Preacher of the Vatican turns 90

By Rome Reports

One of the most well-known Capuchin friars in the Vatican will be turning 90. Every Good Friday, he is in charge of preaching in St Peter’s Basilica, talking about injustices, suffering and belief in God, emphasising the importance of faith.

Pope John Paul II appointed Raniero Cantalamessa Preacher of the Pontifical Household in 1980. Pope Benedict XVI renewed his appointment in 2005 and later Pope Francis retained him in his post as well. In 2020, he was made an honorary cardinal since he was already over the age of 80.

But the Cardinal’s duties are not limited to Good Friday. He is also in charge of sermons for Lent and Advent at the Vatican. On one occasion, one of his reflections almost coincided with the pope’s birthday.

“Someone suggested to me that since tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved holy father, we should recite a Salve Regina for him together,” he asked of the audience.

In addition to being a preacher, Cardinal Cantalamessa is a prolific spirituality writer. And he is known for maintaining a low profile despite the fact that he has held this position for the past four decades.

Contact us: [email protected]

