Capturing Nature allows families to explore Vatican

Vatican Museums launched an initiative called “Capturing Nature”, with special visits to its Gardens, also known as the green lung of the Vatican, every Saturday starting 13 July to 26 October.

The tours will be aimed at families with children between the ages of 6 and 12. The idea is to offer them a visit that combines nature, faith and art.

Tours will pass through some of the historical places in the Gardens: from some of Pope Benedict XVI’s favourite places to the Pius IV House, the 16th century building that today is the seat of several Vatican departments.

The tours will be given in English and Italian and will last two hours and families will also have the opportunity to visit the Vatican Museums. The entrance fee is $4 for children and $20 for adults, in addition to the cost of the headphones and the tour guide service. It will cost between $26 and $43 for a parent and a child.