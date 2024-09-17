Why does Pope Francis want to travel to the Canary Islands?

While it unclear where in Spain Pope Francis may visit, he has made one thing absolutely clear: he wants to go to the Canary Islands.

“I am thinking about going to the Canary Islands, because there are situations of migrants coming from the sea and I would like to be close to the authorities and the people,” he said.

For the moment, it is only an idea, at least, until the pope makes a firm decision. After that, the negotiations with the political and religious authorities would begin. Finally, the Vatican would have to confirm it.

What is certain is that the pope’s visit would be a breath of hope for the Canary Islanders. The islands are at a critical point with migration. So far this year, more than 25,000 people have reached their shores. But, in 2023 alone, more than 6,000 died trying to cross the sea; many of them women and children.

The president of the islands already conveyed his concern to Pope Francis in January, when he put the trip on the table during their private meeting.

“We have asked him,” said president of the Canary Islands, Spain, Fernando Clavijop.

“Now it depends on his agenda and, of course, it would be an honour for us. But the reality is that it depends on His Holiness’ agenda and we are certainly ready to receive him as he deserves.”

The president’s request gained momentum with the arrival of the vice president of Spain, Yolanda Diaz, to the Vatican in February. The VP did not give many details of her conversation with Pope Francis, but she did confirm that they discussed his possible trip.

“We talked about the situation of immigrants in the world and in the Canary Islands,” she said.

“We also discussed Pope Francis’ potential visit to the Islands. But I must be discreet and I will leave it at that.”

If such a trip were to take place, it could follow the style of some of the pope’s other island visits, meaning it may not be considered an official apostolic trip. It would most likely be a quick trip of a couple of days or even a few hours, while he is in route to another country.