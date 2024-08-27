Broken Bay rejoices at ordination of new priest, Fr Hien Vu

The Diocese of Broken Bay is rejoicing after Fr Hien Vu was ordained a priest by Bishop Anthony Randazzo on Saturday at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, Waitara.

Born in Vietnam, Fr Hien has become an adopted son of the Diocese of Broken Bay and his ordination drew around 500 from across the state and beyond, including his grandma, while the rest of his family in Vietnam watched via livestream.

The cathedral was filled to capacity, with many watching on through screens in overflow areas, as hundreds of parishioners, priests and seminarians filled the pews.

Bishop Anthony was accompanied by Bishop Daniel Meagher, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Sydney, and Bishop Robert McGuckin, Bishop Emeritus of Toowoomba, who now resides within the Diocese of Broken Bay.

In his homily, Bishop Anthony said the ordination was a joyful moment for the Diocese.

“This is a moment of profound grace, not only for Hien and his family but for our entire community of the church,” he said.

“My dear son, your ordination today is a profound reminder that the grace of the Holy Spirit’s anointing is not merely placed upon you, but rather it dwells within you.

“This grace will embolden you to proclaim God’s truth; to herald the anointed shepherd-king, Jesus Christ, the eternal high Priest, crucified and risen, to the church and to the nations.

“The ordination occurred on the Feast of Saint Bartholomew, which also happened to be the episcopal anniversary of Bishop Anthony, who was ordained a bishop on that day eight years earlier.”

Recently appointed Director of Music for the Cathedral, Josh Willard, coordinated the music with contributions from the Cathedral Choir, a Vietnamese Choir and a Seminarian Choir.

It was the 17th time Bishop Anthony had ordained someone as either a priest or deacon. In his eight years of episcopal ministry, he has ordained five men to the priesthood, one permanent deacon and 11 as transitional deacons.

Fr Hien began his thanksgiving speech with a prayer, before thanking God for his calling to the priesthood, and thanking Bishop Anthony for ordaining him.

“Bishop Anthony, I’m truly grateful for your fatherly love and support,” said Fr Hien.

He thanked all those who had contributed to his formation and supported him through his journey, as well as those who assisted with the liturgy.

“Today marks a new beginning, not the end or destination, for me,” said Fr Hien.

“May I ask you for your continual support and prayers as I embark on this journey, that I might become a good, holy and faithful priest, after Christ the High Priest, to whom all glory and honour will belong for ever and ever.”

It was the first time in nearly three years a priest had been ordained for the Diocese of Broken Bay.

Frs Sam French, Aldrin Valdehueza and Roger Delmonte were ordained for the Diocese in October 2021.

It is unlikely the diocese will need to wait as long before it welcomes another priest however. Rosan Mathew will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in September, with his ordination to the priesthood likely to take place next year.

The diocese has a number of other men in formation who could also be ordained in the coming years.

Bishop Anthony said these men and all the priests of the Diocese of Broken Bay would be a constant support for him in his ministry.

“Hien, as you embark on this sacred journey, remember that you are not alone,” said Bishop Anthony.

“You are supported by the prayers and love of your family, friends, your bishop and brother priests, and the entire community of the church.

“Most importantly, you are upheld by the faithful presence of Christ, who promised to be with us always, even to the end of the age.”

Following the ordination guests were treated to a lunch highlighting Vietnamese and Filipino fare.

Fr Hien celebrated his Mass of Thanksgiving at St Leonard’s Catholic Church, Naremburn on Sunday.