Bringing theology to the people

As a busy mum, juggling four kids and a school holiday schedule, the last thing Sophia Brewty thought she’d have time for was a theology course with the prestigious University of Notre Dame.

But the Sydney mother is finally fulfilling that dream, “I’ve always had a desire to learn more about my faith,” she said.

Thanks to the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation, Sophia is fulfilling that academic desire over three evenings, all from the comfort of her home and all for the cost of a family pizza.

“I feel very blessed and privileged to have access to this,” Mrs Brewty said.

The SCE, in partnership with The University of Notre Dame Australia (UNDA), is inviting parishioners, like Mrs Brewty, and all parishes around Australia to attend their Didaskō Adult Faith Education short courses starting on the evening of 5 October, and running on 12 and 19 October.

Didaskō, from the Greek word “to teach,” is a series of short online university courses delivered via Zoom, with the first titled “Goodness, Beauty, Truth: An Introduction to Themes and Thinkers in Philosophy”.

“Philosophy and theology open up a world of wonder, enabling believers to go deeper into their faith,” said Professor Renee Kohler-Ryan, National Head of the School of Philosophy and Theology at the University of Notre Dame Australia.

“The School of Philosophy and Theology at UNDA is delighted to have this opportunity to give Catholics in Sydney a glimpse of the joy that we find every day in teaching our courses. Above all, these disciplines form us into Christians inspired to bring the Gospel into our daily lives.”

While individuals like Mrs Brewty can sign up for each course for just $35, the SCE are offering entire parishes access to the 3-evening course for just $100 per course.

For Fr Pawel Kopczynski CSMA, parish priest at St Kevin’s in Eastwood, it was an offer too good to refuse. He’s signed up the whole congregation!

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to receive spiritual and intellectual nourishment on a level they would, otherwise, not have access to. These are high-profile minds coming from Notre Dame.”

After a year as the parish priest at St Kevin’s, Fr Pawel saw his vibrant parish craving more faith formation and saw this as the perfect entry point for them.

“Not everyone can afford or commit to enrol into university courses. This is the short version, and at that cost, everyone can access it,” he says.

His long-term hope is that courses like these will further inspire parishioners to take on greater leadership roles within the community.

“I want to increase and promote lay leadership in the parish and for parishioners to adopt their roles and responsibilities as laity in a more serious way. It’s a great opportunity for the parish to come together to grow as a faith community.”

For Mrs Brewty, it’s the realisation of a dream she never thought possible.

“It’s a ripple effect and it starts here—for my husband and kids. Inside and out, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” she says.

Short courses are available in October and November 2023, and March, April and May 2024. For more information about each course and to register go to https://gomakedisciples.org.au/cas-events/.