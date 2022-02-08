Bridget Sakr speaks of her courage to serve as a political candidate after tragedy

To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or now.

Reading Time: 4 minutesJust over two years ago, Bridget Sakr’s 11-year-old daughter Veronique was killed along with her three cousins by a drunk and drugged driver at Oatlands. The business leader and mother of two says she will never stop grieving but the tragedy has inspired her to “give back” to the community that enfolded […]