Blessed Sacrament can change your life

On the second night of the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis 18 July close to 50,000 Catholics prayed together, listened to touching personal testimonies and were invited to reflect on how to turn away from those obstacles dampening the fire of their love for Jesus Christ.

But while Father Mike Schmitz and Mother Mary Olga of the Sacred Heart moved participants with their inspiring keynote exhortations—the last word was given to the Eucharistic Lord.

In the darkness of the stadium, with only beams of white light illuminating the Blessed Sacrament, people prayed and contemplated before Jesus, while the air resonated with Latin chants set to Eastern-styled melodies.

- Advertisement -

The keynotes given by Father Schmitz and Mother Mary Olga helped prepare congress-goers for this transcendent night of revival centred around Eucharistic adoration.

“Knowledge can make us great, but only love can make a saint,” Father Schmitz said. For her part, Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, the founder and servant mother of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth in the Archdiocese of Boston, moved some to tears with her touching keynote as she shared stories of Eucharistic miracles of love and healing amid suffering.

Daniel Cabrera of Camby, Indiana, who was attending the 17-21 July congress with his wife, Maria Hernandez, and their six children, ages 3 to 17, said the evening’s speakers were good, but adoration was “totally awesome.” He cried, he said. “I’m not even considering myself worthy of being here,” Cabrera said. “It’s totally a privilege to be here.”