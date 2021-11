Singer Andrew O’Connor confesses his role as a cantor with Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral Choir is literally a God send.



Not just because he gets to sing in one of the world’s most beautiful churches, but because it’s enabled him to be one of the few members of the entertainment industry employed during the COVID lockdown.

And not only has he been working at the Cathedral over the past five months, the talented bass baritone has joined the newly-formed Australian Vocal Ensemble led by five-time ARIA Award winner Katie Noonan, recorded an album with them and is preparing to take their music on a national tour.