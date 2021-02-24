Bishop Richard Umbers Lenten Art Competition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Lenten season is underway and Catholics everywhere have begun a period of prayer in preparation for Easter.

The story of Easter is one of the best known in the world, it has spread around the world time and time again in the 2000 years since that very first Holy Week.

Bishop Richard Umbers, Auxiliary Bishop in the Archdiocese of Sydney, and the team here at the Connect Newsletter want to see if it can be told again by the talented students of Sydney Catholic Schools.

This Lent we invite you to create an artwork depicting a scene from Holy Week that is most meaningful to you. It could be Palm Sunday, the Last Supper, a Station of the Cross – we’ll leave it up to you!

Send us your artwork by Friday 19 March and Bishop Umbers will select his favourite, announcing the winner in the 4th edition of Connect Newsletter on 24 March.

Winners will receive a $50, $30 or $10 gift voucher to use at the Mustard Seed Bookshop.

So get those pencils, paints, water colours, charcoal, chalk and whatever else you like to make art with and start creating!

You can send your entries to the address below, or scan and email them to [email protected]

The Connect Newsletter,

L13 the Polding Centre, 133 Liverpool St.

Sydney, NSW, Australia 2000

We can’t wait to see what you make!

