Diocese of Parramatta farewells Bishop Kevin Manning

By Mary Brazell, Catholic Outlook

The Diocese of Parramatta has lovingly farewelled its second-ever shepherd.

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to Bishop Emeritus Kevin Manning DD, the second Bishop of Parramatta, during his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Concelebrating the Mass alongside Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, were Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP of Sydney, Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, Archbishop Patrick O’Regan of Adelaide, Bishop Michael McKenna of Bathurst, Monsignor Edward Wikles, Diocesan Administrator of Armidale, Bishop Michael Kennedy of Maitland-Newcastle, Bishop Anthony Randazzo of Broken Bay, Bishop Brian Mascord of Wollongong, Bishop Greg Bennet of Sale, Bishop Terry Brady, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Sydney, Bishop David Walker, Bishop Emeritus of Broken Bay. Bishop Geoffrey Jarrett, Bishop Emeritus of Lismore and Bishop Gerard Holohan, Bishop Emeritus of Bunbury.

Members of the clergy from across Sydney and around Australia celebrated Bishop Kevin’s life alongside other dignitaries including Hugh McDermott MP, NSW Member for Prospect and Pierre Esber, Lord Mayor of City of Parramatta Council.

In his opening remarks, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, extended his warmest welcome to all visiting clergy and members of Bishop Manning’s extended family.

He also extended his thanks on behalf of the Diocese to Sr Mary Comer RSJ, who was a dear friend to Bishop Manning and cared for him in his later years.

“All who have come here today want to express our condolences to the Manning family and his close friends, but also to give thanks to God for the many blessings that Bishop Kevin brought through his leadership and ministry over many decades here in Parramatta, Wilcannia-Forbes, Armidale and Bathurst,” Bishop Vincent said.

“One of his greatest legacies is the fact that we stand here today in this St Patrick’s Cathedral, which was a project that he oversaw and delighted in its planning and construction after the disastrous fire in 1996.

“Bishop Kevin was one of the first Christian leaders in this country to reach out to members of the Muslim community and we thank representatives of that community for honouring him here today.

“Bishop Kevin was a strong supporter of the ecumenical movement – he was once president of the NSW Ecumenical Council. In addition, he was a strong advocate for the underprivileged and marginalised.

“We have so much to be thankful for, to God, as we commend Bishop Kevin to his eternal rest in Christ.”

