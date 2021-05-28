Biker’s pilgrimage to follow Joseph’s way

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Life can be a bumpy road … handle with prayer, according to Branko Poljak.

The builder was newly married, his relationship was failing and divorce was the only logical solution until he met a nun who changed his life and his faith forever.

She suggested they attend a Catholic couples retreat and today they are blessed with six children, celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary and he is hitting the road to share his story and the graces he has received from God ever since.

Branko is leading a Ride for St Joseph with the motorcycle ministry travelling over 800km visiting seven churches named after the saint and is inviting others to join him. Starting at St Joseph’s at Oatley, they will visit churches at Bulli, Kangaroo Valley, and the Megalong Valley before finishing up at St Joseph’s at Camperdown.

Along the way, the men will pray reflections based on Pope Francis’ Patris Corde, the Litany of St Joseph, as well as attend adoration and Mass. For Branko, the pilgrimage is a way of sharing his story and connecting with other men in faith.

“How good is a weekend with the Holy Family, it doesn’t get better than that,” he said. “The ride started as something between two mates, however I thought it should have a purpose and given it is the year of St Joseph, I thought what if we visited a bunch of St Joseph churches enroute.

“Sharing my faith is far more important than simply having it and for me this needs to show in everything I do.

“When my marriage was in serious trouble, I attended a retreat at Carcoar, formerly at St Joseph’s Church which incidentally we are visiting during the ride, and it resurrected like Him, from a dead place.

“I want to share my story with a bunch of men I am proud to call brothers in Christ and thank Him for that and for everything he has given me since. All I can ask for now is that that Lord gives us fine riding weather and expectant hearts.”

If you are interested in taking part in the Ride for St Joseph from June 11-13, contact Branko on 0411 281 299.

Related: