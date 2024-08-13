Benedictine Sisters call for help to save Jamberoo Abbey

The Benedictine Sisters of Jamberoo Abbey have revealed they are facing a financial “nightmare” caused by extensive structural damage to their abbey.

In an open letter published on their website, the nuns said the “deterioration [of the 1980s abbey] is obvious” and said the costs involved in repairs are “absolutely beyond us.”

It could cost up to $4 million to repair, Mother Hilda Scott OSB told The Catholic Weekly on 13 August.

The abbey’s roof has been “progressively leaking,” causing rotting beams, mould and stained paintwork. The restoration of the roof alone is estimated to cost over $1 million.

Extensive drainage work across the site is also required, due to rising soil levels. Water flows into the building and the abbey’s slate floors are slowly disintegrating.

“To says it’s nightmare material would be an understatement, and they’re just two of the issues,” Mother Hilda told The Catholic Weekly.

Guest cottages for retreats, marred by rotted beams and plumbing issues, are also a key area of concern for the nuns.

“We don’t exist for ourselves alone. We exist for the people of God to be able to come here and find what they’re looking for, find the peace that they’re looking for,” Mother Hilda said.

“If this all goes on and we’re going to be so consumed with trying to keep the place together, our mission is going to go by the wayside and that we don’t want.”

The Benedictine Sisters were founded in Australia over 175 years ago by Archbishop John Bede Polding OSB.

Jamberoo Abbey currently houses more than 20 sisters, a novice and two junior professed, with a further two postulants joining at the end of the year.

The sisters are hardly short on vocations, but need help to meet the cost of repairs.

While the sisters are “very well aware that we are not the only ones doing it tough in this current economic climate,” the community have heard their cry and helped Mother Hilda form a fundraising committee, for the first time in the order’s history.

Since March the abbey and committee have raised $140,000, still far from the initial urgent goal of $1 million.

“Realism nags at me, saying it’s not going to happen. But who knows what God can do?” said Mother Hilda.

The nuns briefly explored relocating, however the damage and the abbey’s position between two conservation zones quickly quashed the idea.

Their only options remain a steadfast faith and the donations of their community.

“The human voice in me sometimes does get concerned. But the other voice always reminds me we were founded here by Bishop Polding in 1848 and God’s looked after us since. I can’t see that God won’t continue to look after us.

“Mary MacKillop said of the Sisters of St Joseph Institute, ‘Don’t be troubled about the future.’ I’m trying to take on that attitude too.

“God will provide and he is providing through those lovely people who in sending us $20 here or $50 there, saying they believe in what we’re doing.

“That spurs me on to simply trust that God will come through on this.”

To donate, please visit the following link here.