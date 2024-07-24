Patriarch Douaihy, the “Saint of the Word”

When wars, pandemics, addictions, and laws that are against the will of God are rife across the world, we must never despair, but rather, we must pray unceasingly, because when we pray and put our trust in God, we are able to overcome all the challenges of life.

Scripture teaches us that where sin multiplies, grace abounds even more.

We must keep in mind that the grace of the Lord is sufficient for us, and light drives out darkness.

That is because he was in the beginning, since “in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God … All things came into being through Him… What has come into being in Him was life, and life was the light of all people. Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome Him.” (Jn 1:1-5).

It is with this hope, that we joyfully celebrate the beatification of another Blessed from our homeland, Lebanon, and from our Maronite Church, the Patriarch Estephan El Douaihy (1630-1704).

For despite the injustice, oppression, crises and sufferings that befall our people, as well as the tragedies, wounds, adversities, and alienation from God and His Word that our world is experiencing, we always have hope.

The 57th Patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church, Blessed El Douaihy is certainly the saint of the Word, the Word who was in the beginning, and who remains forever.

He is the saint of the Word with all its sanctity, who laboured to proclaim the Word of Life, and to preserve, nurture and develop it in the hearts of his people, in an era when the world was not much better than it is today.

Born in 1630 in the Maronite heartland of Ehden, Lebanon, El Douaihy dedicated himself to a life of scholarship, prayer, and service to the church.

After studying philosophy and theology in Rome, he returned to his homeland, where he served as a preacher, youth educator, and eventually bishop of Cyprus.

In 1670, he was elected Patriarch of the Antiochian Syriac Maronite Church. One of the longest serving Maronite patriarchs, he led his people for 34 years until 1704.

During his long pontificate, Lebanon was going through one of its worst and darkest stages of its history, as a result of the country’s subjugation under the yoke of Ottoman rule, which lasted for centuries.

Despite the numerous challenges and persecutions he faced during his long patriarchate, El Douaihy remained a tireless advocate for his flock. A man of thought, mortification, prayer and good stewardship, he upheld the authority and dignity of the Maronite Church.

His deep faith in God and his great knowledge of theology, history and liturgy guided him to accomplish the most significant reform in the Maronite Church. This is what earned him the respect of the clergy and the people, who revered him as a living saint.

As one of the greatest thinkers and theologians of the Maronite Church, El Douaihy is among the three most influential figures of the Maronite spiritual leadership, ranking immediately after the church’s Patron Saint Maroun (350-410), and the Maronites’ first Patriarch, Saint Youhanna Maroun (628-707).

He is the first Maronite Patriarch to be beatified by the Holy See in Rome.

In honour of El Douaihy’s beatification on Friday 2 August 2024, in Bkerke Lebanon, the Maronite Eparchy of Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania, along with the Church in Australia, are overjoyed to celebrate the life and legacy of this remarkable man of God, which stand as a testament to the power of the Word to transform and heal our troubled world.

His path to sainthood will undoubtedly reignite the fervour of our faith, reminding us of the importance of steadfastness, even in the face of adversity. Let us continue to pray for God’s Word to bear fruit in our children so that more saints are born in our families.