New Maronite Blessed, Patriarch Douaihy, beatified at home and abroad

In Sydney as in Lebanon and around the world, the bells of the Maronite Church are ringing jubilantly for its newly beatified Patriarch, Blessed Estephan Douaihy.

“Our bells are ringing to rejoice in the shepherd who embodied the Good Shepherd in his life,” said Deacon Ghassan Nakhoul in his homily during Sydney’s beatification Mass on Friday 2 August.

Amidst the looming threat of conflict in Lebanon, Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park and other Maronite churches across the country celebrated a new symbol of hope and peace.

“The good shepherd of our Maronite Church at one of the most trying times in Lebanon’s history is being celebrated by the church on Earth and the church in Heaven as if it were the joy of a celestial wedding,” Deacon Ghassan said.

“A new Blessed, from our flesh and blood, from our heritage, our history and our conscience. A Blessed who embodies the memory of our people.”

Blessed Estephan Douaihy was born in 1630 in Ehden, Lebanon, and served as the 57th Maronite Patriarch for 34 years until 1704. He guided the church through a tumultuous period of Ottoman rule.

There was no coincidence that the beatification coincided with and formally began Our Lady of Lebanon’s two weeks of celebration for the feast of the Assumption.

The parish’s theme this year, “Mary, channel of mercy and spring of life,” is drawn from Blessed Douaihy’s teachings.

“He regarded her as his own mother,” said Deacon Ghassan.

“Like in St Paul’s letter to the Philippians (1:21-30), Blessed Douaihy lived in Christ, and his death is now a gain for the whole church as we rejoice in his beatification.”

Only a few hours later, Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay, of the Maronite Eparchy of Australia, New Zealand and Oceania, carried the prayers of Maronite Australians to Lebanon where he joined in the beatific event in the new Blessed’s homeland.

He also celebrated Mass with members of a travelling Australian Lebanese community at St George Church in Ehden two days earlier, where Blessed Douaihy is entombed.

“Our Maronite Church is immensely blessed by the life and legacy of this remarkable man of God, who stands as a testament to the power of the Word to transform and heal our troubled world,” Bishop Tarabay said in a message.

“We are overjoyed to serve the life and legacy of this remarkable man of God, who stands as a testament to the power of the word.”

The bishop prayed that Patriarch El Douaihy’s path to sainthood would “reignite the fervour of our faith,” reminding his faithful of the importance of “steadfastness” in the face of modern-day threats.

“Let us continue to pray for God’s Word to bear fruit in our children so that more saints are born in our families.”