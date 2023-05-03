Baptism resource to bring sacrament alive

The Sydney Centre for Evangelisation (SCE) has produced a landmark new resource on the sacrament of baptism, highlighting the central part it plays in the life of Christians and helping Catholics and non-Catholics alike in answering some common questions they may have about it.

Produced by the SCE’s Life, Marriage and Family team, the booklet features scriptural quotes, writings from the saints and short extracts from the Catechism of the Catholic Church to help accompany those wishing to enter the Catholic faith as well as parents, teachers and sacramental coordinators who may wish to use it as a formation tool.

The 20-page booklet has been launched to coincide with the Easter season and Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers said this is a most appropriate time to explore why baptism is so important in the light of Christ’s resurrection.

“The booklet presents baptism through the Easter liturgy, and having celebrated Christ’s resurrection recently, it is wonderful to launch this resource during Easter to celebrate our new Catholics and accompany those learning about the faith,” he said.

It follows the production of a Mass booklet by the Life, Marriage and Family team in 2022 which explained the purpose and symbols of the Mass, similarly drawing upon the writings of the saints and the catechism.

The Director of the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation, Daniel Ang, said he hopes the baptism booklet can help strengthen our appreciation of the sacrament.

“Pope Benedict once shared that, ‘Baptism is the first step of the resurrection, the entry into the indestructible life of God.’ It marks a radical crossing over into a new life that Christ makes possible by his life, death and resurrection,” he explained.

“As well, our tradition and the rite of baptism itself underscores how the grace of this primordial sacrament extends itself to our whole life—it is to touch our living. We are now to live as a new creation in Christ, incorporated into his body, the church, and share in his mission.”

“I hope this booklet assists to break open these profound aspects of baptism, by which God gives his very life to us, with all those who are seeking and preparing to enter the Church,” Mr Ang added.

Sacramental Life and RCIA Coordinator with the Life, Marriage and Family team, Simon Yeak believes the new resource will be central in the broader evangelisation mission of the Archdiocese of Sydney.

“It is a truly great joy to share with others how Our Lord desires them to receive him through baptism. It is our hope that the baptism booklet will help those entering the Church, the RCIA Coordinators that accompany them, as well as those in pews to grow deeper in their baptism identity,” he said.

Copies of the baptism booklet are available for purchase online via the Mustard Seed Bookshop website. Search the catalogue, under the booklets category: https://mustardseed.org.au/