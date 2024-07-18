Catholic students told to be “apostles of reality”

Catholic university students yearning for more young people to “challenge the cultural zeitgeist” have been told to stand firm as “apostles of reality.”

Students across the country met at last weekend’s Australian Catholic Student Association’s annual three-day conference in Hunters Hill, to connect and learn from priests, religious and lay theologians.

Melbourne-based mathematics PhD student Miles Koumouris told The Catholic Weekly he wanted to see Catholics engage in debate at a deeper level.

“The Catholic consensus we have regarding contemporary issues like abortion for example, have this unique historical and philosophical foundation in our church that we’re just not talking about,” Koumouris said.

“I’d like to see more engagement with Catholics in these areas on campus and see us get into the thick of it. We have the ability to do it. It’s just matter of exactly that—doing it.”

Swinburne University student Harry Sherwood believes Catholic chaplaincies and societies create a vital bridge to help build adversity for the future workforce but setting them up doesn’t seem to be a priority on some campuses like his.

He thinks that openness and transparency about faith is the way to go for youth, even in contested environments like workplaces.

“Instantaneously I told everyone [at work] I’m Catholic. I bring books to work and wear items that show that I do profess my faith,” Harry explained.

“Don’t try and shy away from it. Even if someone does combat you, that’s good because it’s a test and you become firmer in your faith.

“Then you’ll start having some interesting conversation with people that you thought you’d never have, that haven’t actually thought about Christ for a long time.

“The theory won’t be real until we put it into practice, so we need to go out in the world no matter the fear that we might not be liked,” agreed recent graduate Klara Rawdanowicz.

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE gave the conference’s Mannix address, and pushed students to distinguish between the reality of faith and reason and the “truths” culture imposes on them.

“Upon reality, truth stands. If we don’t know what’s real, we can’t know what’s true,” he said.

“We are living in a fantasy world that allows us to retreat from interacting with anyone else, like at church, with friends having relationships with people. We’ve got AI now, and seemingly don’t need anybody else. We retreat into ourselves.

“The problem is that is not real. And when reality comes in, there’s a cognitive dissonance.

“Christ restores that. He brings things together apparent opposites, divine and human. We can’t navigate this world without him.”

The bishop encouraged students to hold onto their reality of faith and stand firm in their mission to make disciples at every level of life.

“That’s where we find truth. We’ve got to be apostles of that reality,” he said.

“This is something the world needs. It’s crying out for us probably doesn’t know it, but it’s there.

“My hope and is that you young people realise what you’ve got to give this world. Not just the church, but the world.

“Reality is precious. Truth is precious. Because if you can’t really have a personal relationship with God, you have no concept of truth.”