Australian bishops and pilgrims welcomed in Quito parishes

Written by Fr Bijoy Joseph and Vivian Mourani.

How do we bring the fruits of an International Eucharistic Congress to our local parish? On Monday night during the week of the International Eucharistic Congress in Ecuador, the representatives from Sydney experienced first-hand how the Ecuadorians brought the international to the parochial.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, Bishop Richard Umbers and Bishop Daniel Meagher, joining other bishops from around the world, were each assigned a different parish to celebrate Mass in.

Each parish put their best foot forward giving the Australian pilgrims a taste of the liturgy and hospitality in Ecuador.

In the parish of Holy Mary Mother of the Church in Miraflores, Quito, Bishop Richard was warmly welcomed by the numerous different ministries of the parish. Surprised that he could speak Spanish, the community were overjoyed when he celebrated Mass and preached in their native tongue.

During the Mass, a local flavour was provided with an indigenous Ecuadorian offertory procession which involved rhythmic dancing. After Mass, the pilgrims were hosted to an Ecuadorian feast comprising of empanadas, tamales, local liquor, and a sorbet-like desert.

During dinner, the pilgrims were entertained with even more indigenous Ecuadorian dancing. The parishioners were thrilled to host Australians and to host a bishop. They really wanted to share their hospitality and faith with the Australians.

Bishop Daniel and the Australian pilgrims were wholeheartedly welcomed by the parishioners of St Peter the Apostle Church with music and fervour, which moved them to tears.

Bishop Daniel had the honour of celebrating Mass and blessing the community, who gifted the pilgrims with their sincere prayers and local keepsakes.

The bishop reminded both Ecuadorians and pilgrims that although we may be separated by distance, we are all brothers and sisters in the one church and Eucharistic Lord.

It was clear to all the pilgrimage groups how much the international Catholic presence was appreciated in Ecuador at the parish level. It was a reminder that despite our cultural differences, we are united in the Catholic faith.

We celebrate and are united around the same Eucharistic lord. We might express that love differently, but our faith and reception of the Eucharist makes us one in the Body of Christ.