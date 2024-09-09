Aussies arrive in Ecuador for International Eucharistic Congress

More than 40 Australian pilgrims joined thousands of faithful from all over world, for the opening Mass of the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress in Quito, Ecuador.

The catchcry of “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” echoed across the esplanade of Quito’s Bicentennial Park, before the Mass, as the celebratory atmosphere proved infectious for the throng of Catholics who came together in joyful unison, waving banners and flags and singing songs of praise as day one of the great “Eucharistic Feast” kicked off.

“I was so excited waking up this morning knowing that we were going to be here celebrating the Mass and for the opportunity to meet so many more of the pilgrims that are here, and to share our love of God together,” said Lucy Hayward, a Family Educator from Galilee Primary School in Bondi Beach.

“We have travelled so far, but I knew in my heart that it was worth taking that journey. And I know I’m going to get so much from it.”

“It’s quite powerful being in a place that’s so historic and to be able to pray here and celebrate the Eucharist here,” said David Nielsen, an education officer from Sydney Catholic Schools, as he waved his Australian flag in the throng.

“I’m just excited to see what the Lord has and plan for it. For us, it’s only day one and we’re in the most beautiful place I think I’ve ever seen.”

The Eucharistic celebration began with an opening Mass presided over by the Archbishop of Quito, Monsignor Alfredo José Espinoza Mateus, which saw dozens of bishops, priests, deacons and seminarians participate, along with more than 1,600 boys who received their First Communion.

Fr James McCarthy was a world away from the sand and surf of his beloved Sutherland Parish of St Aloysius but had already made a friend during the Mass.

“I was sitting next to a priest from Mexico, we started to have a little bit of a chat before the Mass, sharing the books and an umbrella, and we became good friends as the Mass went along,” said Fr James.

“It was really a joyful experience, and it was wonderful to see the first Holy Communions, as part of the Mass today. Beautiful Mass, beautiful singing and participation by so many today, “he said.

Daniel Curren, an REC teacher from St Patrick’s College in Sutherland, enjoyed the solemnity and chance to be totally silent in prayer with his fellow pilgrims.

“I loved the opportunity to have some quiet time with thousands of people simultaneously quiet, in front of the Blessed Sacrament. It was incredible,” said Daniel.

“We’re all here to encounter Christ again in the Eucharist. I would love for all Australians to have that encounter with the risen Christ in the Eucharist and be changed as a nation, as a people. That’s what I would love of all Australians,” he said.

For the Archbishop of Quito, “the Face of God” as the city is affectionately referred to by the locals, is the meeting place “for all continents to gather together to reflect on and live the great Mystery of the Eucharist.”

This message of fraternity was one that resonated with Tania Rimac, from the Parish Renewal Team, one of the delegates from the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation joining the celebration.

“The archbishop was speaking about the fraternity of the church that we find in the Eucharist, the gift of Christ Jesus in the Eucharist and his selfless, sacrificial love for each and every one of us in a broken world,” said Tania.

She was inspired by his message that the Eucharist ultimately unites all of mankind to Christ.

“He calls us so that we might be able to be strengthened, so that, like him, we can go out, share his good news, and love each and every person that comes to us, who he sends to us,” she reflected.

Lucy Hayward travelled from Bondi to be a part of the celebration to strengthen her faith, but also hopes to see Sydney granted the right to host the IEC in 2028.

“My grandfather went to the last Eucharistic Congress in Sydney. And before I came here, I was reading an article in The Catholic Weekly about it,” she said.

“And it was describing how people felt during that time, that millions attended and the whole of Sydney just started to adore Christ. That just really touched my heart.”

“I hope that in Sydney we are announced as host for the next International Eucharistic Congress in 2028.

“And I hope for our group and for myself that we grow in our love for Jesus, especially for Jesus’s presence in the Eucharist.”