Assassination attempt on Pope Francis foiled in Indonesia

Indonesia’s National Police Anti-terror group arrested seven people on 2 and 3 September accused of plotting an assassination attempt on Pope Francis during his visit to the country.

Officers found a bow and arrow, drone and ISIS leaflets. The anti-terror group’s spokesperson explained they discovered and stopped the plot thanks to the help of a number of citizens and the police’s system of social media monitoring and reporting.

Indonesia is a predominately Muslim country with 87 per cent of the population identifying with this religion. Reported reasons for the attempt were the papal visit to the mosque and claims that some Indonesian TV stations were told not to broadcast Islamic invitations to prayer during the trip.

- Advertisement -

Legal action has been taken against the seven unnamed individuals but the anti-terror group’s spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing.