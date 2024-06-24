Pope questions the use of Artificial Intelligence

The pope spoke with the members of the pontifical Centesimus Annus Foundation about Artificial Intelligence. It has become a topic of importance in recent times as he questions its place in society.

Pope Francis quoted Stephen Hawking, who said that AI could mean the end of the human race, as it would not be able to compete with it and would be overtaken.

“The basic question to be asked is: what is AI for? Does it serve to satisfy the needs of humanity, to improve the well-being and integral development of people, or does it serve to enrich and increase the already high power of a few technological giants despite the dangers it poses to humanity?” he asked.

The Foundation held its annual meeting in Rome, with dialogue surrounding the challenges facing humanity due to the development of Artificial Intelligence.