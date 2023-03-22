Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney condemns violent protests at St Michael’s, Belfield

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney has condemned the violent behaviour by protestors outside St Michael’s, Belfield on 21 March, describing it as “unacceptable.”

About 15 activists from the “Community action for rainbow rights” group arrived to protest a pre-election forum by One Nation leader Mark Latham, held at the parish.

The protesters allegedly tried to block access to the parish, and were set upon by hundreds of counter-protesters, mostly men, outside the church.

Two people were arrested and a police officer was taken to hospital.

“The people who acted violently outside St Michael’s Belfield were not members of the local parish community,” the Archdiocese of Sydney’s spokesperson said.

“The Catholic Church teaches that all people should be treated with dignity and respect.

“Violent acts towards anyone is incompatible with the Gospel and never acceptable.

“For Christians and for all Australians, the events that occurred last night do not represent who we are and must be condemned.”

Footage posted on social media showed police trying to disperse the angry crowd, which at its height reached about 500.

The Public Order and Riot Squad were then called, as glass bottles, rocks and punches were allegedly thrown.

One officer was injured after being struck on the hand and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Premier Dominic Perrottet also condemned the violence, saying it “is not acceptable in any form, anywhere in NSW.”

“It was disgraceful… I believe this campaign has been running in great spirit. It’s been based on policy, not personality,” Mr Perrottet said.

“And that’s exactly how campaigns and elections should be run in this country … There is no place for violence in our state.”

Mr Latham, campaigning in Cessnock on 22 March, told journalists that he addressed important issues during the two-hour political event, including religious freedom, parental rights, school education and protecting non-government schools from what he called “alphabet activism”, and had not seen any trouble.

A vocal critic of gender diversity in schools, Mr Latham said he had been advised by police not to attend the meeting after the crowds gathered outside.

Pulling out of the talk would have been a “denial of democracy,” he said.

“A police officer said I should not speak and go home, and I said ‘One Nation does not participate in cancel culture, there’s no way four days before an election a One Nation leader is going to be cancelled because some trans activists threaten to blockade a road and the entry to a church’,” he said.

“It’s a sacred right of our democracy that you can speak to what was a peaceful meeting inside the hall, to the mums and grandmothers and others, and as I said to him: the police had not been inside the hall and didn’t know the sort of people I had met who I would have been letting down.

“The meeting was conducted successfully, we provided information, had feedback, and everyone dispersed peacefully including myself.

“The police officer was telling me something that was anti-democratic, it should be the role of the NSW Police to defend the rights of candidates running in a democratic election to exercise their free speech and I did.

“I was speaking on important issues including religious rights, parental rights, the so-called transgender issues, and I had unlike the police, spoken to the families already assembled in the hall and made a judgment subsequently proved 100 per cent accurate that we should have the meeting and not cancel it because protestors turned up trying to close us down.

“One Nation does not surrender to cancel culture, or censorship or to protestors who are trying to stop people getting into their place of worship and last night I did not surrender.”

Police confirmed that two people had been arrested following the protest.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and taken to Campsie Police Station.

He was charged with encourage the commission of crimes and was given conditional bail to appear before Bankstown Local Court on 11 April.

A 41-year-old man was also arrested and charged with common assault and will appear before Bankstown Local Court on 30 May.