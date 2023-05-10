Archbishop Prowse ‘totally stunned and shocked’ by ACT Govt takeover of Calvary Hospital

After serving Canberra and the region with distinction for over 44 years, Calvary Public Hospital Bruce has been blindsided by the ACT Government, who announced today that they had begun an acquisition process to take control and ownership of the hospital.

If the proposed legislation is passed at the end of the month, Calvary Hospital Bruce will cease to operate under the governance of the Little Company of Mary.

Catholic Archbishop of Canberra and Goulburn, Archbishop Christopher Prowse, expressed his deep concern saying he was “totally stunned and shocked” by the decision, “which came without warning or discussion.”

“We are utterly astounded. There has been no formal contact with the Archdiocese, nor has any reason been given,” Archbishop Prowse said.

“The lack of transparency of the ACT Government raises several questions and concerns. It is a very sad day when governments can simply decide to mount a take-over of any enterprise they like without any justification.

“This is certainly a worrying precedent.”

It is understood that after several months of dialogue, the government ceased participating in good faith negotiations with Calvary Hospital and prepared this decision without warning or consultation.

The Archdiocese is meeting with Calvary Health Care to discuss these developments.