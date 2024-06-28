back to top
Friday, June 28, 2024
17.6 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsArchbishopWorld

Archbishop Fisher and Synod General Secretariat meet with the Holy father

By Marilyn Rodrigues

Most read

Archbishop Fisher meets pope - The Catholic Weekly
Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP meeting Pope Francis. Photo: Vatican News.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP and fellow members of the General Secretariat for the Synod on Synodality have met Pope Francis as they worked on preparations for October’s general assembly. 

The 15th Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod met with the Holy Father in Rome on 24 June as they continued work on the Instrumentum laboris [Working Document] for the second assembly. 

Pope Francis encouraged the group, which was elected at last year’s general assembly, in their work on the document which is expected to be ready for publication in July. 

- Advertisement -

A first draft was produced during June following consultations with theologians, who considered reports from 108 bishops’ conferences and nine Eastern Catholic Churches, as well as input from representatives of Catholic institutions and individuals “from all over the world, of various ecclesial sensitivities and from different theological ‘schools,’” said a statement from the General Secretariat following the papal audience. 

“We wanted to carry out this wide-ranging consultation in order to remain consistent with the principle of circularity (what comes from the grassroots returns to the grassroots) that animated the entire synod process,” said Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the General Secretariat of the Synod. 

Photo: Vatican News

He said their work is an exercise of the accountability that “characterises a synodal church and which, I am sure, will testify to the authenticity of the synod’s work.” 

According to the statement, the period between the two general assemblies has helped the faithful understand that “this synod is not about solving this or that problem but is about synodality and entering into a dynamic of pastoral conversion,” a way of being and living the church’s mission with trust in the Holy Spirit. 

Last December in a document sent to the world’s Catholic bishops, local churches and groups of churches were asked to reflect on the synthesis report from the first assembly in October 2023, responding to the question of how to be a synodal church in mission. 

Previous article
Keeping Christ at the centre
Next article
Spirit of the Game: Birth of a new football tradition?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024