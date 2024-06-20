Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP to deliver Rabbi Apple interfaith address

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP will pay tribute next week to one of the true pioneers of interfaith relations in Sydney.

On 27 June, Archbishop Fisher will deliver an address at the Great Synagogue honouring Dr Raymond Apple, who passed away in January this year.

- Advertisement -

Dr Apple led the Great Synagogue for more than 30 years, during that time founding the Christian-Jewish Luncheon club in Sydney, and serving as patron of the Australian Council of Christians and Jews.

Archbishop Fisher’s lecture will speak on the topic, “Jews and Christians Walking Together: Where are we in 2024?”

The current Chief Minister of the Great Synagogue, Rabbi Dr Ben Elton, is hosting the address and will speak on Rabbi Apple’s important interfaith work.

This special event has been initiated by the Council of Christians and Jews of New South Wales.

Council President, Dr Emmanuel Nathan, said the address will be significant for both the faith communities.

“I can still recall when Archbishop Fisher delivered an address at The Great Synagogue nearly 10 years ago at the 50th anniversary of Nostra Aetate,” Dr Nathan said.

“One line from his address still stays with me. “My hope and expectation is that our communities will continue to bear witness to faith, hope and love.”

“I can think of no better way of continuing to walk together, fraternally, and shoulder to shoulder.”

Registration is essential to attend the address. To do so, please email Dr Emmanuel Nathan at [email protected]