Apostle of the Barricades

Reading Time: 6 minutesMore than 1,500 people filled St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on 8 December to witness the formal end of the diocesan phase of the sainthood cause for Dorothy Day. Following official protocol established by the Vatican Congregation for Saints’ Causes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan stamped a hot wax seal onto red ribbon […]
FEATURES
Seeing the cross up close
In the third volume of his prison diaries, Cardinal Pell reveals the insights he gained into suffering Cardinal George Pell, jailed for more than a year...