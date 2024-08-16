From the trenches to Tokyo: History student Rebecca Murphy heads overseas

St Patrick’s College Campbelltown student Rebecca Murphy has been awarded the prestigious NSW Premier’s Anzac Memorial Scholarship which will take her all the way to Japan.

The ambitious history student will travel to the Australian POW Camp in Naoetsu, Yokohama War Cemetery and Hiroshima Peace Park and Memorial, among other places this September to immerse herself in Australia’s Second World War history.

“I feel really lucky and was completely shocked when I won the scholarship. I didn’t really expect it but I’m really grateful and appreciative,” Rebecca said.

The scholarship will see history students from Year 10 and 11 travel for 10 days with historians from the Australian National University.

Rebecca is one of 20 making the trip after her essay on Australian courage, endurance and sacrifice in war and peacekeeping operations was selected by a panel of representatives from the NSW Government, the Anzac Memorial and the History Teachers’ Association of NSW.

Local MP Greg Warren presented her the award, and she is excited to test her three years of Japanese language classes overseas.

She hopes to learn more about Australian history.

“I know so much already through school, but I want to gain a deeper understanding of the Anzacs, what they went through and the reputation of this country and how we should be commemorating that and keep it going,” Rebecca told The Catholic Weekly.

“Hiroshima for example is something we talk about all the time but to actually stand there is going to be really surreal.

“I’m excited to learn even more about WWII, Japan’s history with the feudal system and experience new customs and food.”

The St Patrick’s student grew up in both Ireland and Australia and takes a love of history from her father.

“It’s something we always talk about. We discuss Irish history quite a lot and the schools I attended in both countries have fostered this love of modern history in particular,” she said.

“The famine in Ireland, WW1 and WW2, and here with the Anzacs—I’ve grown a passion for those three things together.”

Rebecca’s history teacher Fran Musico Rullo said the achievement was a testament to her student’s dedication.

“Rebecca has a real passion and curiosity about what came before and is a committed student. This is an extension of that,” Fran said.

Fran and the teachers at St Patrick’s have also fostered a love of local history at their school, teaching students like Rebecca more about Campbelltown’s veterans in their school’s history club, while also attending Anzac services.

“The community has really relished it. It’s part of our charism too, the notion of the Good Samaritan really drives our school.”

As for what Rebecca is most looking forward to—”Honestly, all of it.”

“Getting to know people who have a passion for the same things I do and immersing myself in this opportunity will be a once in a lifetime experience.”