Anusha’s set to play the role of her life

Sydney Catholic Anusha Jebanasam was winging her way to the Texas set of The Chosen last week to play the part of a wealthy gentile woman visiting Galilee around the year 27 AD.

One of millions of fans of the popular series about the life of Jesus Christ (played by Jonathan Roumie), Anusha was accepted to be an extra in a scene in the upcoming third series. The highly-anticipated chance for fans of the show to join ‘Jesus’ on screen will be a portrayal of Christ’s feeding of 5000 people beside the Sea of Galilee.

Anusha has repurposed a traditional Indian tunic outfit for her costume to dress as a wealthy Syrophoenician woman from the East.

More than an enthusiastic fan of the show, the lively librarian is also a moderator of the Jonathan Roumie Fan Page on Facebook and Instagram, which she says has become a platform for tens of thousands of Christians to grow in their faith and grow closer to God.

“It is much more than a fan page, it’s a private group founded by a Catholic woman Ornella Fava in 2020 who has become a very good friend,” Anusha told The Catholic Weekly shortly after arriving in Los Angeles from Sydney last week.

“We have a daily prayer schedule which features Catholics and non-Catholics leading prayer and this has been instrumental in many non-Catholics developing a love of the Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have this opportunity to come here and getting to meet face-to-face some of the people who I have prayed with online and become good friends with.”

“There have been conversions and many deep friendships made through this platform.

"It's almost like a foretaste of heaven," she told the paper.
"It's a dream come true."

“It’s a dream come true.”

