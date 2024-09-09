Among Family Educators, Richie’s the man

In a pool of nearly 120 family educators across the Sydney Catholic Schools system, Richard Leila stands alone.

He’s the only male in the role, but Richie hopes his example can help break the stigma that faith and education are just for women.

“Even I was quite hesitant in starting the role,” Richie told The Catholic Weekly.

“I talked to my wife at the time. I said, ‘Are you sure this is right for me? I haven’t watched Home and Away in five years!’” he joked.

“But I just wanted to surrender to God’s will, and low and behold, he took the keys to the car and led me here.”

Richie is nearly a year into the role at Our Lady of Mt Carmel in Mt Pritchard and has enjoyed having an impact in young kids’ lives.

He was inspired to take the job by family educator Michelle Aulesbrook, who ran confirmation classes at St Therese Primary School in Sadleir Miller.

There Richie asked the students about a saint they knew in their lives.

“They all said Michelle and I realised there was something special about her,” he said.

“She was living out the gospel to these children, she was a witness of faith to them and had made an impact in their lives. I wanted to do the same.”

Originally from New Zealand, Richie moved to Australia in 2013 after the passing of his father.

He brought the lessons of faith from his St Anthony’s youth group in Mangere and a unique approach to young adult ministry.

“The main source of our faith of course comes from Mass and when we receive the Eucharist, but then we have to share that witness through how we conduct ourselves,” he said.

With the help of Sydney Catholic Schools, Richie has grown into the role with a masculine approach previously unexplored.

“So, when I’m playing handball with the kids or if it’s religion in the classroom, being a person of faith is in every dimension of your life,” he said.

“Being a family educator, it’s about meeting people where they are and supporting them, whether it’s parents who might’ve strayed from faith or students and staff who need that extra help around the school.”

Principal of OLMC Michelle McKinnon says Richie’s influence has helped improve the approach to evangelisation with his openness to meet families and students where they are.

“He brings the Gospel alive through those meaningful relationships and authentic connections. Each family is seen and heard with Richie,” she said.

“Invitation and welcome are central to Richie’s being as a family educator,” added Guy Zangari, family wellbeing and education manager at SCS.

“No matter where a person is on the spiritual journey Richie makes all feel welcome to attend initiatives and events.”

Richie hopes to be an example and pave the way for more male family educators and for more men to pursue vocations in education and faith ministry.

“Traditionally it was mum that would do the drop-off and pickups, but post-COVID, work from home opportunities have seen quite a lot of dads that come through the school gates,” he said.

“We need to minister to our dads, but there’s also a lot of kids in the school that may need a male figure they can speak to.

“There’s not many male staff and males that are in school, so they might just need that role model to spark hope and change.”