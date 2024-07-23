Altar servers descend upon the Vatican

50,000 altar servers from all over Europe—mainly Germany—will descend upon the Vatican on 30 July in St Peter’s square to meet with Pope Francis.

Schedule permitting, each summer the pope typically devotes part of his time to this group of young people. In 2022, he thanked the servers from the bottom of his heart for their efforts and sacrifices.

“While many of your other friends prefer to sleep in on Sunday mornings or play sports, don’t be ashamed to serve the altar, even if you are alone, even if you are growing up. It is an honour to serve Jesus when he gives his life for us in the Eucharist,” he said.

- Advertisement -

This meeting on Tuesday the 30th will be for a larger group and is part of the international pilgrimage organised on a regular basis to Rome. This will be the 13th edition.