Alma congregation welcomes Pope Francis

The pope reflected on the Last Judgement while visiting students of the nuns of the Alma congregation, where they welcomed him with traditional music.

Founded in the 1960s, the nuns spend their days taking care of children with disabilities.

“When Jesus speaks of the Last Judgement he tells some to come with me,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“But he does not tell them to come with me because they were baptised, because they were confirmed, because they were married in the church, because they did not lie, because they did not steal. No. Come with me because you took care of me.”

He also said a few words that drew applause from the audience once they heard the translation.

“I want to thank them for what they do. And I also want to thank the girls and the boys who give us the testimony of letting themselves be taken care of.

“Because they teach us how we should let ourselves be cared for by God.”

After the meeting, the Pope went to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Dili.