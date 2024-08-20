Action required to achieve global peace

Australia’s Catholic bishops say peace is possible if people commit to speaking the truth and redouble efforts to end war.

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference has released the Social Justice Statement for 2024-25, entitled Truth and Peace: A Gospel Word in a Violent World.

Every year, the bishops seek to make a substantive comment on a key social issue and this year the focus is on the promotion of peace and the need for truth in public life.

Using scripture and the guidance of Pope St John XXIII’s Pacem in Terris and Pope Francis’ Fratelli Tutti, we learn that peace is possible if we put our trust in Christ who is the way, the truth and the life and the Prince of Peace.

It is from him that we learn about the architecture of peace. From him, we learn a commitment to the culture of encounter, the value of dialogue at all levels and the importance of seeing everyone as our sister, our brother.

“Words are never enough to make peace—action is required,” said Australian Catholic Bishops Conference President, Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB.

“Words such as those found in this statement can help us understand the current situation and how we might work together to create a world which better matches both human desire and the divine plan.”

The statement examines rising tensions around the world, the nature of truth, the spread of misinformation and disinformation, the arms race, domestic cohesion, the need for dialogue and education for peace.

It also lists practical action which can be taken to make a real difference.

Bishop Vincent Long, Chair of the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mission and Service, said:

“The violence in Australia and other parts of the world make it all the more urgent that all who believe in Jesus Christ work together with everyone of good will, all who love truth, to show the world that there is a realistic way to peace, a genuine peace built upon speaking truth and building trust.”

A copy of the statement and other resources can be found here.

KEY POINTS:

The document highlights the devastating effects of wars and conflicts and emphasises the need for action to create a world of peace.

The erosion of truth and the emergence of a post-truth culture contribute to the current crisis of trust and peace.

Disinformation and misinformation have become more widespread due to the rapid dissemination of fake news and conspiracy theories through social media.

The arms race and the international arms trade are major obstacles to peace, and efforts should be made to end the production and sale of weapons.

Building a culture of dialogue and encounter is essential for peace-making, as it promotes understanding, respect, and the common good.

Education plays a vital role in promoting peace by teaching the values of truth, trust, and dialogue.

Peace-making is not limited to political decision-makers; everyone can contribute to peace through actions such as prayer, advocacy, and local community engagement.

The ultimate source of peace is God, and peace-making requires a commitment to truth, trust, and the common good.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?