ACT Govt will take over Calvary Hospital one month after scathing abortion inquiry

The ACT government will compulsorily acquire Calvary Public Hospital, operated by the Little Company of Mary, less than a month after a government inquiry into abortion and reproductive choice described Calvary as “problematic … due to an overriding religious ethos.”

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith will introduce laws to acquire the hospital into the ACT Legislative Assembly on Thursday 11 May, and will rapidly take control and ownership, with a transition team delivering the facility over to Canberra Health Services from 3 July.

The hospital will be acquired on “just terms” and its 1800 staff will be retained, but will ultimately be demolished and replaced by a new $1 billion hospital on the existing site.

The Archbishop of Canberra-Goulburn, Christopher Prowse, said he was “totally stunned and shocked” by the decision, “which came without warning or discussion.”

“We are utterly astounded. There has been no formal contact with the Archdiocese, nor has any reason been given,” Archbishop Prowse said.

“The lack of transparency of the ACT Government raises several questions and concerns. It is a very sad day when governments can simply decide to mount a take-over of any enterprise they like without any justification.

“This is certainly a worrying precedent.”

It is understood that after several months of dialogue, the government ceased participating in good faith negotiations with Calvary Hospital and prepared this decision without warning or consultation.

The Archdiocese is meeting with Calvary Health Care to discuss these developments.

Calvary National CEO Martin Bowles said staff had not been consulted at all about the government’s decision to acquire the hospital.

“Calvary is extremely disappointed in the ACT Government’s unexpected and unilateral decision to introduce legislation that effectively dissolves our partnership on public health delivery in the territory,” Mr Bowles said in a statement.

But in their joint media release Ms Stephen-Smith and Chief Minister Andrew Barr said they had negotiated with Calvary for “many months.”

“However, these negotiations were not successful in delivering an outcome consistent with the evolving needs of the ACT community,” the release said.

Mr Barr and Ms Stephen-Smith’s announcement made no mention of the recent abortion and reproductive choice inquiry.

Nevertheless the inquiry’s report was withering in its assessment of the hospital, raising a case study of a patient who told the committee she had suffered an incomplete miscarriage and was denied a dilation and curettage treatment, on the grounds that it could also be used to perform abortions.

“This incident parallels, locally, the international concerns at governments’ outsourcing public health care to Catholic organisations,” the report read.

“It is the view of the Committee that the aforementioned patient’s experience is unacceptable and that the ACT Government needs to address what the Committee perceives as an ethically fraught dependence on the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary for provision of health services.

“At a minimum, Calvary Public Hospital needs to … refer the patient to another publicly funded facility.”

Calvary chief medical advisor Dr Tracey Tay said in response to the report that Calvary took its responsibilities as a public health provider “very seriously” despite conscientiously objecting to the provision of elective terminations.

“Canberra women can be assured Calvary Public Hospital Bruce absolutely does and will continue to care for them and provide immediate emergency treatment when experiencing miscarriage,” she said.

The Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn’s chancellor, Patrick McArdle, said at the time that requiring a Catholic hospital to perform elective terminations was a breach of conscience and human rights.

“People are entitled to know there are services we don’t offer. We are committed to life in all its forms, from conception to natural death. That’s part and parcel of our commitment to being compassionate and merciful.

“First and foremost, we are required to be compassionate. And for us, that means enhancing life, not seeking to end life.”

Calvary also opposed the introduction of voluntary assisted dying (euthanasia) in the ACT and refused to implement the scheme if legalised, putting the hospital at further odds with the ACT government, which was a dogged supporter of the Restoring Territory Rights Bill passed in November last year.

“Calvary’s position on voluntary assisted dying is well-known and well-documented. If a voluntary assisted dying bill is passed in the ACT, Calvary will not participate in its implementation or delivery,” Calvary wrote in a submission on voluntary assisted dying last month.

