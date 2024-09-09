ACCC members refreshed by Adelaide conference

From 19-23 August the city of Adelaide played host to the Australian Confraternity of Catholic Clergy’s (ACCC) annual conference. Held in the serene environment of “The Monastery” of the Passionist Community, just a short drive from the city centre, the conference provided a much-needed opportunity for spiritual renewal and theological reflection for almost 40 priests from various dioceses across the country.

This year’s conference was marked by the presence of distinguished speakers, including the keynote speaker, Fr Stephen Wang, Rector of the Venerable English College in Rome.

Fr Wang, a priest of the Diocese of Westminster, has a PhD from Cambridge and has made significant contributions to catechetics and evangelisation, notably through the popular film series Sycamore.

His expertise in philosophy and theology was evident in the three lectures he delivered.

In this lecture, titled “Faith comes from what is heard,” Fr Wang addressed the challenges many Catholic communities face in evangelisation, exploring the reasons behind this “evangelical silence” and offering practical solutions for fostering a more vibrant proclamation of the Gospel.

He also discussed the external and internal pressures that can lead to priestly discouragement. He provided insights from Scripture and Catholic history, suggesting ways to renew priestly life in today’s challenging context.

The theological implications of artificial intelligence were discussed in the third talk delivered by Fr Wang. This talk delved into the impact of artificial intelligence on Christian faith, examining how advances in AI challenge traditional understandings of human identity, freedom, and morality, and considering what contributions Catholic theology can make in this rapidly evolving field.

Father Wang’s lectures were complemented by those of Professor Renée Köhler-Ryan from Notre Dame University in Sydney and Bishop Richard Umbers, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Sydney.

Professor Köhler-Ryan, who teaches courses on the Catholic Intellectual Tradition and has a PhD in Philosophy, offered her philosophical insights through two engaging presentations.

In her first talk “Does Modernity ever End?” Professor Köhler-Ryan explored the enduring influence of modern philosophical ideas such as individualism and autonomy, questioning whether modernity has truly ended or continues to shape contemporary thought.

Changing the tone in her second talk, “True Beauty is Ancient and New” Professor Köhler-Ryan drew upon the works of St Augustine and Pope Benedict XVI, and provided a timely reminder to the conference participants that the concept of beauty remains a timeless response to God’s call, offering a powerful means of encountering the divine.

Bishop Umbers, in his role as the Bishops’ delegate for the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC), provided a timely update on efforts to restore Eucharistic faith and devotion.

His talk emphasised the importance of deepening Catholics’ understanding and appreciation of the Eucharist, inviting the faithful back to regular worship.

“It is so important for priests to come together to support each other,” said the chairman of the ACCC, Fr Gregory Bellamy.

“Our confraternity is all about ongoing formation, fraternity, and prayer in common. Our recent annual conference was a great experience of priestly support and good will. I always go home afterwards feeling energised and encouraged.”

“This year we joined many lay associates and parishioners in Adelaide for a public Holy Hour, praying for vocations to the priesthood. It is a special part of our confraternity’s mission to pray for and to encourage young men to be open to Christ’s call to come and follow him as a priest.

“It was a joy to have four seminarians present with the priests during the week.”

The conference also provided ample opportunities for the priests to reconnect with one another, sharing their experiences and challenges in ministry.

The Monastery’s peaceful surroundings offered the perfect backdrop for prayer, reflection, and fraternity, allowing the participants to return to their dioceses spiritually refreshed and intellectually invigorated.

As the conference drew to a close, there was a palpable sense of gratitude among the participants for the opportunity to come together in such a meaningful way.

The Australian Confraternity of Catholic Clergy’s 2024 Annual Conference was not only a time of renewal but also a powerful affirmation of the shared mission of the church in Australia. The clergy departed Adelaide with a renewed commitment to their ministry, inspired by the wisdom and fellowship they had experienced during the week.