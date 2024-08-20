Papal message for the 45th year of the Rimini Meeting

2024 marks the 45th year of the Rimini meeting where the pope sends a message through the Vatican Secretary of State to the event. The goal of the Rimini meetings is to promote dialogue and peace throughout the world.

In his message, Cardinal Pietro Parolin reflects on the current geopolitical context marked by ongoing conflicts. He poses the question: is there anything worth living and waiting for?

The Vatican’s number two gives an answer that is reflected in Pope Francis’ gestures and words over the past 11 years.

- Advertisement -

From the very beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis has been urging us to see even the struggles, labours and falls of today’s men and women as a call to reflection.

His constant invitation is to become beggars of the essential, of what gives meaning to our lives, first, by stripping ourselves of what weighs us down on a daily basis.

This year, there are 140 presentations and some 450 speakers, including the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pizzaballa, and the President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Zuppi.