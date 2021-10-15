360 degree family love

Reading Time: 5 minutes

An ordinary Sydney couple are living an extraordinary life, well and truly sharing the love around

One of the biggest challenges within fostering is finding carers who are willing to take in a child with a disability … Cathy and Steve Wiseman have taken in four.

After almost 20 years of opening their home – and just as importantly their hearts – to some very special children in need, the inspirational couple say they do it quite simply because all kids deserve someone to call Mum and Dad.

With five natural children between them, they are in the process of becoming permanent guardians through foster agency Family Spirit of children Joel, 16, Amy, 15, and Mitchell, 12, who all have Spina Bifida, and toddler Cameron who has cerebral palsy and vision impairment.

All four foster kids are in wheelchairs and require around the clock supervision.

For Cathy and Steve, doing anything spontaneous is out of the question, date nights are a thing of the past and going on a holiday takes months of planning and preparation.

Managing challenging behaviour, interacting with biological families and dealing with red tape from foster agencies are just part and parcel of their everyday life, yet despite the challenges, Cathy and Steve wouldn’t have it any other way.

The western Sydney couple have devoted their lives to ensuring all of their nine children aged between 1 and 38 are given their undivided, time, energy and most of all love.

And while they are the first to admit there have been many tears along the way, they have mostly been of joy and not despair.

“We are all so much richer for having fostered and couldn’t imagine our life any other way,” Cathy said.

“They are all our kids and have a home here with us for as long as they want it.

“Fostering is not something you do until they reach 18 and then it’s out the door, for us it’s a lifetime commitment, this is their home and we are their parents, it’s that simple.

“Steve and I entered our relationship with two children each and then had Grace, now 17, between us, and when she was just 6 months old we decided to foster Joel and our family has grown from there.

“I am the first to admit that yes it’s bloody hard work, yes we are older, have wrinkles and perhaps can’t get up off the chair like we used to, but in saying that, all our kids deserve to have parents who love them like their own,” she said. “If we walk away like everyone else had done, where would they be?” With around 45,000 children in out of home care in Australia – almost half of those in NSW – demand for carers is always high.

The “secret generation” of children can spend weeks, months even years looking for a family while some never actually find one.

Stays in short-term housing while waiting for permanent placements can vary and could see children jumping around night to night between different locations.

The older they get and those with a disability are always harder to place. Family Spirit, a foster care and adoption agency is currently at capacity with 100 children in their care.

Looking after children as far afield as Lithgow in the west, Hornsby to the north and Campbelltown–Heathcote in the south, the agency is urgently looking for carers to help with the huge numbers of young people in need of somewhere to live.

With 55 foster care agencies in NSW, Family Spirit’s point of difference is its focus on Catholic social teachings and Jesus’ rebuke to the Disciples “let the little children come to me and do not stop them for the kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these”.

CEO Jason Oldridge said the huge numbers looking for someone to care for them is nothing short of heartbreaking.

He said they are limited only by the number of carers available: if they could attract 50 more carers, they could place an additional 50 kids in a nurturing environment.

“These kids are in this position through no fault of their own and need patient, caring adults to provide them with a positive family experience,” he said. “Every day we see broadcasts going out to various agencies desperate to find homes for these kids, and sadly quite often we know it will never amount to anything because there just isn’t enough carers.

“We often talk about the difficulty of being a foster carer in non-COVID times, but right now, with health departments focused on vaccination, COVID testing, COVID tracing and telehealth services, foster care agencies like Family Spirit working from home and interacting with carers and children remotely, carers having to support children to home school, and carers having to manage all of this 24/7, becoming a foster carer may be an even less attractive proposition than normal, although desperately needed.”

TYPES OF CARE NEEDED

IMMEDIATE CARE: A few days, often at short notice

PART TIME CARE: A few days, overnight or regular weekends to give long-term carers a break

SHORT-TERM CARE: From a few months’ duration to two years until a child can safely return home, or is placed with a long-term carer

LONG-TERM CARE: May be until a child reaches 18 years or guardianship or Adoption Order is granted from foster care

KINSHIP CARE: Where children are looked after by a relative when they cannot remain at home

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Family Spirit is holding two online sessions on either

27 October – 12.30pm – 1.30pm

24 November – 6.30pm – 7.30pm.

To register go to: https://www.familyspirit.org/our-services/foster-carer/information-nights/

*Anybody over 18 years of age is eligible to be a foster carer. The decision is a serious one and you need to be ready to work in partnership with Family Spirit. Foster care can be difficult but it can also be more rewarding than you ever dreamed. For more information contact Family Spirit on 131819.