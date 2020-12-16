30 Ideas For Holiday Fun

Reading Time: 10 minutes

It’s been a tough year for everyone and we think it’s time we all had a bit of fun.

We’ve put together a list of 30 ideas, activities, events and movies for you and your family to enjoy these summer holidays. After a tough 18 months of drought, fires and a pandemic, let’s leave 2020 in style and kick off 2021 on the right foot.

WHAT’S ON?

Taronga Zoo

Dates: Open every day.

Ages: All ages.

Where: Taronga Zoo, Bradleys Head Road, Mosman.

Cost: Family day tickets start at $85.60.

Find more details on the website here!

With over 4000 animals and more keeper talks and shows than ever before, this summer, you and your family are in for a great time at Taronga Zoo. Open every day of summer including Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Trees Adventure Grose River Park

Dates: Open every day except Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Ages: 4+

Where: 200 Springwood Rd, Yarramundi NSW 2753.

Cost: Sessions start at $25 for kids and $48 for adults.

Find more details on the website here!

Soar through the treetops at the foothills of The Blue Mountains on an array of flying foxes, tight ropes and tunnels! This 2.5-hour adventure will have you laughing along with the kookaburras.

All Day Holiday Recreational Programs at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Dates: Mon 4 – Fri 8 Jan, Mon 11 – Fri 15 Jan, Mon 18 Jan – Fri 22 Jan 2021

Ages: 5 – 12 years-old.

Cost: $59 per day or $270 per week (5 day consecutive).

Where: Aquatic Centre, Olympic Boulevard Sydney Olympic Park.

Find more details on the website here!

This fantastic school holiday activity; with qualified instructors, supervision and loads of fun activities is sure to be a big hit with your kids. With session time starting at 8am and finishing at 5pm, it’s the perfect holiday program for active kids.

Foot Golf

Dates: Every day, 3pm to 5.30pm.

Ages: All Ages.

Cost: Adults $15, Under 16 for $10 and $5 ball hire

Where: Northbridge Golf Club, Sailors Bay Road, Northbridge.

Find more details on the website here!

The objective is to get a football (soccer ball) into a series of holes in the least possible number of kicks. The sport is played on a golf course and is a super fun, entertaining activity for families and groups of friends.

Kikoff Bubble Soccer.

Dates: Weekends and Afternoons.

Ages: 8 years plus.

Cost: $175 includes 10 bubbles and 60 minutes pitch hire.

Where: Kikoff Harbord or Lakemba.

Find more details on the website here!

The latest craze to hit the football world sees players strapped in to inflatable balls with only their legs sticking out to play the game. This action-packed game sees players encased in inflatable bubbles, encouraged to bounce into each other as they fight for possession of the ball.

Sydney Observatory Family Friendly Twilight Tours.

Dates: Daily.

Ages: Family friendly.

Cost: Adult tickets start from $26, Children from $22.

Where: Sydney Observatory.

Find more details on the website here!

Enjoy the sunset over the harbour while learning about the twilight sky. Watch the sky turn from day to night in our digital planetarium and discover the constellations of the southern sky. Look through our telescopes and observe the sky through a whole new lens. Test your knowledge of space and ask the expert astronomers all your burning questions – the Observatory guides love to share their knowledge with the next generation of astronomers and explorers.

Hive Mind

Dates: 6-26 January

Ages: Family event

Cost: Free!

Where: Vaucluse House

Find more details on the website here!

Large floating bees have been arranged among the trees to inspire a sense of wonder in the natural world. HIVE MIND, a new creation by Dead Puppet Society, is a kinetic sculpture that brings micro insects to life at macro scale using movement, sound and light.

Sydney Sea Life Aquarium

Dates: Daily.

Ages:Family friendly.

Cost: Tickets start $38.40 for adults and $28 for Children.

Where: Sydney Sea Life Aquarium, Darling Harbour

Find out more details on the website here!

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium will be celebrating all things JAW-some about Sharks! Embark on your shark escapade through the aquarium and put your knowledge to the test – can you spot all 13 of their shark species?

Taronga Wild Ropes Course.

Dates: Open Daily.

Ages: Courses available for children 3 years and up.

Cost: Prices start from $39 for adults, $34 for juniors and $22 for Children.

Where: Taronga Zoo Sydney

Find out more details on the website here!

Wild Ropes is now open and ready for climbers looking to take on an exciting adventure amongst the treetops at Taronga Zoo Sydney. See Sydney from new heights on an exhilarating high ropes course where you will navigate suspension bridges, climbing walls, flying foxes and more against epic views of Sydney Harbour.

Scenic World Katoomba

Dates: Daily from 10am-4pm (last tickets 2.45pm)

Ages: 4 years and older

Cost: Varies depending on activity, check the website for more details.

Where: Violet St & Cliff Dr, Katoomba NSW 2780

Find out more details on the website here!

Perched on the escarpment overlooking the majestic Jamison Valley and the Three Sisters, Scenic World Katoomba promises a day full of fun activities and adventure. Experience the thrill of the Scenic Railway, the steepest passenger railway in the world, take in the views from the Scenic Skyway, and enjoy the serenity of the Scenic Walkway. Less than two hours west of the city, it’s the perfect day trip for the whole family.

Featherdale Wildlife Park

Dates: Every day except Christmas, 9am to 4pm, Check the website for availability.

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: General admission starts at $35 for adults and $22 for children with family passes available. Every ticket includes a free bottle of water and Featherdale Eco tote bag

Where: 217-229 Kildare Road, Doonside, Sydney NSW 2767 (near Blacktown).

Find out more details on the website here!

Featherdale provides a home to over 2,000 Australian native animals from more than 260 different species and is home to the world’s largest collection of Australian wildlife. Focusing solely on native animals, at Featherdale you will find the largest collection of koalas in New South Wales, three open space enclosures filled with kangaroos and wallabies, as well as encounters with many other iconic Australian animals, such as dingos, echidnas, wombats, bilbies, Tasmanian devils, reptiles and a stunning collection of birds from Australia and around the world.

Best Sydney Coast Walks

Dates: Any time!

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: Free

Where: Multiple locations

Find out more details on the website here!

The team at Sydney Coastal Walks have spent a lifetime enjoying Sydney’s hiking trails and believe the best natural beauty can only be accessed on foot. Join them as we share the best Sydney walks near the city and surrounds.

Sky Zone: Australia’s largest Indoor Trampoline Park!

Dates: Christmas trading hours vary between locations. See the website for more details and to see available times.

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: Dependent on location. Check the website for details

Where: Alexandria, Macgregor and Miranda

Find out more details on the website here!

Hundreds of trampolines, all connected to form one massive trampoline that literally allows you to jump off the walls! “It’s the freedom of flight. It’s exhilaration. It’s accidental exercise. Flukey fitness. Sneaky sweat. It’s our passion for doing the stuff we’re meant to do to stay healthy and active… without the boring bit.”

Badu by Erth

Dates: 6- 24 January, session times 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: General admission tickets from $20

Where: The National Maritime Museum in Sydney

Find out more details on the website here!

The magic of Erth’s visual and physical theatre returns to the museum this summer with their brand new show, Badu. Journey into the wild wonders of our ocean in an immersive and magical experience with beautiful puppets and captivating visual effects. ‘Badu’ is an Indigenous word meaning ‘water’, with the show reflecting on the wonder and preciousness of aquatic life in Sydney Harbour.

The Rocks Discovery Museum

Dates: Open 10am- 5pm every day except Christmas

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: Free

Where: 2 – 8 Kendall Lane, The Rocks

Find out more details on the website here!

The Discovery Museum, set in an 1850’s sandstone warehouse tells the story of The Rocks from pre-European days to the present. Spread over three floors, the museum traces the history of the Aboriginal inhabitants who lived along the shores of Sydney Harbour prior to the arrival of the First Fleet right through to the present day. With free entry, the Rocks Discovery Museum is a great way to spend time in the city.

FUN AT HOME

Don’t feel like going out? Check out these cool ideas to have some fun at home these holidays!

Invisible ink spy messages

Here’s a fun experiment to do with the kids, all you need is some lemon juice (and adult supervision) and your kids will feel like spies in no time. Follow this link to make invisible ink.

Make an Oreo ice-cream cake

This is one of my favourites, all you’ll need is a bowl, a few packets of Oreos, some thickened cream, mixer and some space in the freezer. It tastes great and the kids will love making their own ice-cream. Try these recipes here!

Learn magic

This one may sound a bit weird, but you can learn anything online these days. Set your kids up with a deck of cards or a magic starter kit and they’ll amaze you with what they can learn.

Scavenger hunt

Scavenger hunts or clue hunts can be a great way to spend some time with your kids while you’re all home. Scavenger-hunt-fun.com makes it super easy for anyone, in any home, to make a great hunt. Download one of their templates and follow the instructions for a great time.

Make your own slime

Prepare for a mess – and hours of fun! Easy to do and lots of fun there are plenty of recipes and how-to videos on the net. You can start by checking out this one!

AT THE MOVIES

A trip to the movies might feel a bit strange, it’s been so long since we’ve had some new movies!

But with Aussie cinemas opening up with eased COVID restrictions, lots of cinemas are showing a mix of old classics and new movies for the whole family to enjoy!

WONDER WOMAN 1984

The biggest new movie of the year! Gal Gadot is back as the DC Comics Wonder Woman in the sequel to the 2017 hit movie. Out for everyone to see on December 24, some cinemas are offering exclusive previews in the days before Christmas. Check out your local cinema to find out more!

THE WITCHES

In this new adaption of the Roald Dahl classic, a boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches. Staring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci, this movie is sure to be a hit with kids!

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA

After he is forced to share a room with his Grandpa, young Peter decides to wage war on the old man, setting off a series of events that will have everyone laughing. This comedy for the whole family features the likes of Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle as it pits an old dog against some new tricks.

THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Muppets are back with an old classic. In this comedy for the family The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser’s redemption on Christmas Eve with the help of the great Michael Caine.

THE SANTA CLAUSE

26 years after its original release, Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause is back to start a new generation laughing. When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place. Showing at select cinemas from December 17, this classic Christmas movie is a can’t-miss!

OUT AND ABOUT IN THE CITY



Check out some of Sydney’s top tourist attractions these holidays!

The Lights of Christmas

Dates: Every night until Christmas night 2020

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: Free!

Where: St. Mary’s Cathedral

Find out more details on the website here!

This spectacular Sydney event is now in its 11th year and promises to be an amazing show of lights, colour and faith. Free to the public every night from 10-25 December.

Hyde Park Barracks

Dates: Open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: Adult from $19.20 – $24, Concession from $16 – $20, Child (5-15 years) from $12.80 – $16, children under five are free

Where: Hyde Park

Find out more details on the website here!

Hyde Park Barracks in the heart of Sydney is a World Heritage listed site, and is described as “an extraordinary living record of early colonial Australia.” The Barracks has also served as an immigration depot, asylum, law courts and government offices. Today it is a cutting-edge museum which you and your family can visit any time. Find out more here.

The Royal Botanic Garden

Dates: Every day 7am to 8pm

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: Free!

Where: the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

Find out more details on the website here!

Established in 1816, the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is the oldest botanic garden and scientific institution in Australia. As well as being one of the most beautiful sites in Sydney, the Garden experience is more than meets the eye. Home to thousands of different plants, Australia’s oldest scientific institution, museums, shops and more, there is something for the whole family at the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Sydney Sights Free Tour

Dates: Dates vary, check the website for bookings

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: free

Where: Meet at Town Hall Square

Find out more details on the website here!

This Free Sydney Sights tour is a three hour, easy walking tour that will uncover the history and explore the sites of our beautiful city. A friendly tour guide will take you to some incredible places including our own amazing St. Mary’s Cathedral. Head to their website for more info and to find out how you can play tourist in your own city.

Luna Park

Dates: Every weekend and weekdays from December 21. Check the website for more details

Ages: Family Friendly

Cost: General admission tickets start from $50. Online purchase only, session times apply. See the website for details.

Where: Luna Park, North side of Sydney Harbour

Find out more details on the website here!

Luna Park is sure to deliver smiles and laughs for the whole family. Due to certain restrictions, bookings are essential, with tickets allowing guests unlimited access to rides on a specific date and time.

