$100,000 donation boosts homes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A successful crowdfunding campaign to complete two new purpose-built homes in Ryde for women with intellectual disability is bearing fruit, with one anonymous Catholic donating $100,000 for the campaign.

The donor said she was captivated by the vision of Seton Villa of ‘turning houses into homes’ for people with disability.

Liana and Julie are two residents who recently moved in to the newly finished purpose-built home in Ryde by Seton Villa, called Leia’s Place.

The home includes a two-bedroom ‘apartment’ under the same roofline as the main house, a combination which provides increased independence for two of the five residents, in accordance with Seton Villa’s care model of ‘active support’.

Seton Villa CEO, Peter Gardiner said he was “delighted” to receive the large donation.

“It’s so powerful and validating that others want to support our work at Seton Villa and the vision of independence and choice for people with disability,” he said.

“Philanthropy such as this will help us grow to support more and more people in our community to live their best lives.”

The fundraising supported the purchase of specialised equipment such as an electric hoist, a shower chair, soft furnishings and furniture to make the house a home and support each resident’s current and future needs.

Leia’s Place is designed in line with the Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) Improved Liveability design standards as part of a major $11 million investment plan by Seton Villa, which was founded by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

The asset redevelopment program involves rebuilding five existing Seton Villa properties and purchasing two new suitable properties in the local community.

Seton Villa’s fourth new home, Lavender Cottage, is now well underway, and residents will move in at the end of January.

Development applications have been submitted with Ryde Council, with the view to commence building in 2022.